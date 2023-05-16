Live
martedì, 16 Mag 2023
Cannabis General Stakeholder Meeting | 5.25.23

Cannabis General
Stakeholder Meeting
Thursday | May 25th | 3-5 pm
TENTATIVE AGENDA:
1. BOP Update
2. ALRB Presentation: Labor Peace Agreement (LPA) Process for Non-Bonafide Labor Organizations
3. SPD Recommendations In Response to Targeting of Cannabis Businesses
4. Abandoned Applications
5. New Accela Process
6. BOTs and Renewals
7. Recap of Onsite Consumption Meetings
8. Upcoming Law and Legislation Committee Meetings
A. Taxation – TBD
B. Onsite Consumption – TBD
An updated agenda will be posted on the OCM website prior to the meeting
[OCM WEBSITE](cityofsacramento.org/cannabis)
RSVPs Not Required. Contact Us for More Information.
[CONTACT US](cannabis@cityofsacramento,org)

