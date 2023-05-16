Cannabis General Stakeholder Meeting | 5.25.23

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 maggio 2023 Cannabis General

Stakeholder Meeting

Thursday | May 25th | 3-5 pm

TENTATIVE AGENDA:

1. BOP Update

2. ALRB Presentation: Labor Peace Agreement (LPA) Process for Non-Bonafide Labor Organizations

3. SPD Recommendations In Response to Targeting of Cannabis Businesses

4. Abandoned Applications

5. New Accela Process

6. BOTs and Renewals

7. Recap of Onsite Consumption Meetings

8. Upcoming Law and Legislation Committee Meetings

A. Taxation – TBD

B. Onsite Consumption – TBD

An updated agenda will be posted on the OCM website prior to the meeting

[OCM WEBSITE](cityofsacramento.org/cannabis)

RSVPs Not Required. Contact Us for More Information.

[CONTACT US](cannabis@cityofsacramento,org)