(AGENPARL) – LONDON gio 23 marzo 2023 Erik Feld has been found guilty of murder after a brutal hammer attack on 50-year-old Ranjith Kankanamalage in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

Fonte/Source: https://news.met.police.uk/news/man-guilty-of-hammer-attack-murder-in-tower-hamlets-464124?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news