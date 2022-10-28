Update from GOV.UK for: Help for vulnerable people to spot disinformation and boost online safety

(AGENPARL) – gio 27 ottobre 2022 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications Help for vulnerable people to spot disinformation and boost online safety Page summary: Elderly, disabled and other vulnerable people will get better support to stay safe online and avoid being misled by dis…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Update from GOV.​UK for:

News and communications

—————————————————————

[Help for vulnerable people to spot disinformation and boost online safety](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/help-for-vulnerable-people-to-spot-disinformation-and-boost-online-safety?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=94fc3be5-2b24-4aef-81e2-da060ecc2a4b&utm_content=immediately)

Page summary:

Elderly, disabled and other vulnerable people will get better support to stay safe online and avoid being misled by disinformation thanks to a funding boost from the government to mark UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:15am, 28 October 2022

—————————————————————