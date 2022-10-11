A Year After Iraq’s Early Elections

(AGENPARL) – lun 10 ottobre 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/10/2022 06:14 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

A year ago, Iraqis voted in credible early elections with the hope that they would result in a government that reflects the will of the Iraqi people. Since then, Iraq’s leaders have been unable to resolve their political differences. The United States supports a broad and inclusive dialogue to forge a common path forward.

We join the many friends of Iraq to emphasize again that violence is not acceptable and call on all parties to peacefully and inclusively forge a path out of the current political impasse.

Meanwhile, the United States remains committed to partnering with the government and people of Iraq to promote economic growth and create more jobs, to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, to root out corruption, and to increase resiliency to the effects of climate change.

