🎓 TICC Education Monthly Update 🎒📖

BANGKOK PATANA

Five students at Bangkok Patana School

received a perfect 45 in their IB Diploma!

This is an incredible accomplishment, and we are thrilled with the very impressive achievements of the Graduating Class of 2022. Particularly notable is that this cohort of students were unable to get the practice of sitting (I)GCSE exams and mock exams due to COVID restrictions over the past two years. We commend our students on their resilience and resolution. Kudos as well to our teachers who supported our students, giving them the knowledge, skills, and determination to succeed.

The 2022 average for Bangkok Patana School is 37 with an Average Diploma Grade of 6.1 – this is our highest yet in an exam year! In total, 10 students (12%) received 43+ points, and 26 students (32%) received 40+ points. Congratulations on your achievements, Class of 2022!

For more information: [www.patana.ac.th](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=2b8b74dfe6&e=3aae956a1b)

BANGKOK PREP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

BANGKOK PREP SECONDARY SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS

FOR YEAR 12 ADMISSION, ACADEMIC YEAR 2023-24

Each year, Bangkok Prep is fortunate to meet some outstanding students from around the world who apply for the Bangkok Prep Scholarships. We want students who share our school [Life Values](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=7c08393c72&e=3aae956a1b) and use their leadership skills to make a positive contribution to our wonderful community and the wider community too.

Here is the list of scholarships you can apply for and their respective application instructions:

– [Academic Scholarships](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=96437b6287&e=3aae956a1b)

– [Performing Arts: Music & Drama Scholarships](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=707c546725&e=3aae956a1b)

– [Athletic Scholarships](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=024fb12b8d&e=3aae956a1b)

– [Visual Arts: Art, Photography & Design Technology Scholarships](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=f8a401af48&e=3aae956a1b)

Application dates

Applications Open Thursday 15 September 2022. Early application is advised.

Application deadline Monday 31 October 2022

Scholarship Assessment Dates at Bangkok Prep Secondary Campus:

– Thursday 29 September

– Monday 17 October

– Friday 28 October

– Thursday 3 November

All applicants must attend assessments on campus on one of these dates.

Shortlisted Scholarship Interview Day: 22 November 2022.

All shortlisted applicants must attend our campus on this day for a range of activities including interviews, presentations and discussions about your pathways.

DP EDUCATION

Grasp your chance!

DP Education is pleased to inform you about the great opportunity to apply the scholarships February 2023 intakes among Three schools! We are an official representative of Istituto Marangoni, Domus Academy and NABA(Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti) and these are top three of the best fashion, Art and design schools in Italy.

1. Istituto Marangoni (IM) Scholarships February 2023

The IM Schools in Milan, Florence, Paris and London have just launched their scholarships program for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses to students applying for February 2023.

The scholarships offer up to 5.000 € deduction on the tuition fee (enrolment fee is due).

Deadline for submit the application: October 18th

2. Domus Academy(DA) Scholarships February 2023

Take the chance to get a scholarship for February 2023 intakes and pursue your Master courses studies in Design, Fashion, Business and Experience areas at Domus Academy, Milan! Students willing to take on the challenge can measure themselves by applying to the following competitions: the project-based competition or the portfolio competition.

Deadline for submit the application: October 7th

3. Nuova Accademia Di Belle Arti(NABA) Scholarships February 2023

In order to promote excellence in academic disciplines, NABA wants to support highly motivated and talented International students, with the launch of scholarship competitions.

One of the competitions provides Scholarships that partially cover (up to 25%) the tuition fees to attend the Bachelor of Arts Degree Programmes starting in February 2023 in both Milan and Rome campus.

All materials must be submitted by and not later than September 15th, 2022.(Although the deadline has passed, we are pleased to get your application and doing consideration)

The Academy also launches scholarships that partially cover the tuition fees to attend Two-year Masters of Arts starting in February 2023.

All materials must be submitted by and not later than September 29th, 2022. .(Although the deadline has passed, we are pleased to get your application and doing consideration)

For more information, please contact our admission team: Mr. Atichai Poshyanonda

Phone: 088-895-4445

KIS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Join us for a Halloween-themed event at KIS International school filled with activities to delight your children including:

– Not-so-creepy Crafts

– Spooktacular Storytime

– Wacky Live Bingo (with prizes)

– Make-your-own Silly Slime

– Costume Contest (with prizes)

– Treasure Hunt

And more!

KIS Halloween Hangout

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: KIS International School: 999 123-124 Pracha Uthit Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

Fee: 500 THB per family (for up to 6 members)

[Click here](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=ff131a3633&e=3aae956a1b) to sign up today!

IULM UNIVERSITY

Behavior & Brain Lab

Centre for neuropsychophysiological research on decisions, emotions and actions.

The Neuromarketing Research Centre “Behavior and Brain Lab” aims to analyze the emotions triggered by advertising stimuli and any type of communication through techniques and methodologies based on the analysis of physiological signals, such as those detected with the electroencephalogram (EEG), with eye movement readers (Eye tracking) and with tools capable of detecting arousal and emotional activation (Heart Rate, Skin Conductance).

Read more at [https://www.iulm.it/en/ricerca/centri-di-ricerca/brain-behavior-lab/brain-behavior-lab](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=5e7e43baec&e=3aae956a1b)

ISB – INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BANGKOK

ISB Teacher Publishes 6-Year Research Study

Philip Bowman, ISB High School Learning Support teacher, has just been [published by the National Association of Special Education Needs (NASEN) for research completed at ISB](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=71c61bdf6d&e=3aae956a1b) on the impact of one-to-one learning conversations. Phil worked in partnership with Dr. Katie Novak, a world-renowned expert on [Universal Design for Learning (UDL)](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=b4c491c695&e=3aae956a1b). Using the [MARIO Framework](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=fbf33bb53d&e=3aae956a1b) he developed and the principles of UDL, evidence was collected from a cohort of our ISB high school students over a six-year period.

To learn more about the study, click the link below:

[Read more](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=d04d61da35&e=3aae956a1b)

SHREWSBURY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Riverside campus: Gateway to the World’s Leading Universities: Senior School Open Morning

Saturday, 8th October 2022 at 9:00 -12.00am

In this crucial time in your child’s academic life, visit us to see how we get our Senior School students ready for higher learning. Take a tour of our new innovation center,state-of-the-art campus facilities and meet our experienced teachers who, along with our dedicated Higher Education team, work together to prepare and guide our students to thrive in life at university and beyond.

Learn about our environment that fosters academic excellence, as evidenced by an impressive track record of IGCSE and A Level exam results, and the myriad of extracurricular opportunities available for a well-rounded education.

Register to reserve a place today[https://bit.ly/3SxC4mg](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=377dd1369f&e=3aae956a1b)

City Campus (Sukhumvit-Rama 9): An inspirational road to success from the very start

on Saturday 8th October 2022 at 10.00am – 11.30am

for City Campus Open House & BISA Swimming Championships Competition

Join our Open House and explore our specialist primary school for children aged 2-11 years old (Nursery to Year 6). *Children will embark on an expertly-planned educational journey from Early Years to Key Stage 1 and 2, with a guaranteed place for Year 6 to Year 7 at Riverside campus.

Also enjoy the BISA Swimming Championships, hosted by City Campus, where you can see swimmers from Bangkok’s top international schools compete and meet new people to expand your international school community!

Register now at [https://bit.ly/3SCAyiG](https://thaitch.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ca1cd30762fd628246c839853&id=e9097f331d&e=3aae956a1b)

Mind Your Language School Thailand

“Incredible 5 days”

Intensive Thai course & Authentic Thai experience.

@ Baan Farang Homestay

A unique authentic rural Thai experience that combines Mind Your Language signature intensive Thai conversation course with a full immersion in the Thai culture and way of living.

Learn to speak Thai like a Thai guided by the knowledge and the charisma of Mind Your Language Founder, Kru Jom Nawa, and get in contact with the locals lead by our incredible hosts, Phra Saeng native Jack and his wife Michelle, who have been offering tourists premium excursions for 15 years.

Mind Your Language Thailand program offers students the 5-day Intensive Thai language Course and Baan Farang Homestay Phra Saeng will provide warm accommodation and authentic Thai breakfast and lunch. The morning learning and all afternoon social and cultural activities will be included around the grounds of Baan Farang Homestay and hosted by Jack.

Contact Details

Where: Phra Saeng, Surat Thani – Thailand