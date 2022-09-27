Update from GOV.UK for: PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 26 September 2022

(AGENPARL) – lun 26 settembre 2022 Update from GOV.UK for: News and communications PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 26 September 2022 Page summary: Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Change made: First published. Time updated…
[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)
GOV.UK
Update from GOV.UK for:
News and communications
—————————————————————
Page summary:
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
11:00pm, 26 September 2022
—————————————————————
(AGENPARL) – lun 26 settembre 2022 Update from GOV.UK for: News and communications PM meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: 26 September 2022 Page summary: Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Change made: First published. Time updated…