Update from GOV.UK for: Green heating consumer protection to come under scrutiny

News and communications

Green heating consumer protection to come under scrutiny

The CMA wants to hear from consumers and businesses to understand whether firms offering green heating solutions and insulation are complying with consumer protection rules.

12:01am, 27 September 2022

