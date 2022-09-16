Mexican National Day

(AGENPARL) – ven 16 settembre 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/16/2022 08:00 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the people and government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Mexican government and its people as you celebrate Mexican independence. ¡Felicidades por más de 200 años de independencia!

As two nations with an enduring partnership based on sovereignty, mutual respect, and the extraordinary bond of family and friendship, we have a shared history and future. This year, as we celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations, we reflect on the invaluable partnership and the progress we have achieved in the past year. From the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Heath, and Safe Communities to promoting sustainable economic growth through the High-Level Economic Dialogue and advancing responsible exploration of outer space through the Artemis Accords, we appreciate our broad and deep relationship with Mexico and highly value Mexico’s contributions to a strong and prosperous North America.

The United States and Mexico depend on each other for security, prosperity, and an increasingly shared culture. I wish all the best to the people of Mexico as we further strengthen our steadfast partnership. ¡Que viva Mexico, y que sigamos creciendo juntos!

—————————————————————