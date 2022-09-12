The Art of the Book

    Live
    lunedì, 12 Set 2022 19:07
    09/12/2022 01:04 PM EDT
    Join curators Adam Silvia and Sara Duke as they highlight photographically illustrated books as well as graphic illustrations for books in the Prints & Photographs Division collections in two upcoming virtual presentations. Read on for a preview of some of the images and volumes they will share. Photographically illustrated books, some dating all the way […]

