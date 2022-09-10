    Live
    domenica, 11 Set 2022 14:33
    La tua pubblicità su Agenparl
    By

    NASA to Host National Space Council Meeting at Johnson Space Center

    Agenparl English

    (AGENPARL) – Roma, 10 settembre 2022 – NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will host a meeting of the National Space Council at 2:20 p.m. EDT (1:20 p.m. CDT) today, Friday, Sept. 9. Vice President Kamala Harris will chair the event, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

    The meeting will air on NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app, as well as the agency’s flagship TwitterFacebook, and YouTube channels.

    Prior to the meeting, Vice President Harris will speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station from Johnson’s mission control. The space-to-Earth call includes Expedition 67 NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins. NASA will provide live coverage of the call starting at 10:55 a.m. EDT (9:55 a.m. CDT) on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

    The vice president also will tour NASA Johnson, including the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility (SVMF), where spaceflight crews and their support personnel receive training on high-fidelity hardware for real-time mission support. The SVMF consists of space station, Orion, and commercial vehicle mockups, as well as part-task trainers and rack interfaces, a Precision Air Bearing Floor, and a Partial Gravity Simulator.

    The meeting is open to pre-credentialed media and the tour will include pooled press.

    Images and video highlights from the meeting and tours will be available at:

    https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

    Share.

    Agenparl

    Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

    Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

    Contatti

    Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

    Per info scrivi a:
    info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

    Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 6819270 (RM, Italy)

    Tel: +39 06 93579408 (RM, Italy)

    Servizi

    Tieniti informato

    @tutti i diritti Agenparl