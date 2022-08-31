IP for business newsletter

    Live
    mercoledì, Agosto 31
    By

    Agenparl English

    Trading abroad, business growth opportunities and the latest IP news
    Trading abroad, business growth opportunities and the latest IP news
    How to protect your IP when trading abroad
    Intellectual property (IP) rights are territorial and only apply in the regions in which they are applied for. If you are thinking about selling your goods or services in other countries, whether exporting or through e-commerce, you should look at protecting your rights.
    Our website covers the core information you need to find out how to protect your IP rights abroad.
    Are you looking to trade in Australia, Brazil or ASEAN?
    We recently published guides for protecting your intellectual property in Australia, Brazil and ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).
    These guides provide practical information to help you make the most of your IP when doing business in the area, including protecting your #brand on e-commerce platforms.
    Business growth support for creative businesses
    Every three months, 25 creative, UK based businesses will receive specialist support and tailored one-to-one advice from BIPC’s business experts, to help you become more resilient and adaptable in the face of a changing future.
    The free programme is run digitally and the one-to-one meetings with the consultants are by video conference.
    Find out if your business is eligible and how to apply today by clicking the button below.
    Latest news from the IPO
