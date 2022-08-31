IP for business newsletter

(AGENPARL) – mar 30 agosto 2022 Trading abroad, business growth opportunities and the latest IP news []

[IP for Business branded Banner]

Trading abroad, business growth opportunities and the latest IP news

How to protect your IP when trading abroad

Intellectual property (IP) rights are territorial and only apply in the regions in which they are applied for. If you are thinking about selling your goods or services in other countries, whether exporting or through e-commerce, you should look at protecting your rights.

Our website covers the core information you need to find out how to protect your IP rights abroad.

—————————————————————

Are you looking to trade in Australia, Brazil or ASEAN?

We recently published guides for protecting your intellectual property in Australia, Brazil and ASEAN (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

These guides provide practical information to help you make the most of your IP when doing business in the area, including protecting your #brand on e-commerce platforms.

—————————————————————

[BIPC Get Ready for Business Growth]

Business growth support for creative businesses

Every three months, 25 creative, UK based businesses will receive specialist support and tailored one-to-one advice from BIPC’s business experts, to help you become more resilient and adaptable in the face of a changing future.

The free programme is run digitally and the one-to-one meetings with the consultants are by video conference.

Find out if your business is eligible and how to apply today by clicking the button below.

—————————————————————

Latest news from the IPO

@The_IPO

Intellectual Property Office UK

@intellectualpropertyoffice

Intellectual Property Office UK

Intellectual Property Office UK

[IPO – making life better through IP]

Intellectual Property Ofﬁce is an operating name of the Patent Ofﬁce