2021 UH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

The 2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football schedule is complete and and includes 13 games beginning with a non-conference match-up against UCLA , August 28 in Pasadena, Calif.

The 2021 schedule also features six home games, all of which will be played on-campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. The facility will be retrofitted to host football games on the Mānoa campus for the first time in school history.

UH ‘s home opener is September 4 against Portland State. The non-conference slate also includes a September 11 date at Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., and a rare in-season, home-and-home series with New Mexico State—September 25 in Las Cruces, N.M., and October 23 in Honolulu.

