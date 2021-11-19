(AGENPARL) – ven 19 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/19/2021 05:21 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

On Monday, November 22, 2021, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will lead the second U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States.

The inaugural EPPD took place in November 2020 under the auspices of AIT and TECRO to advance cooperation on a broad range of economic issues and forge closer economic and commercial ties between the United States and Taiwan. Our partnership is built on strong two-way trade and investment, people-to-people ties, and in common defense of freedom and shared democratic values.

