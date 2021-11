(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to National Book Festival Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/09/2021 10:00 AM EST

This week we highlight Kekla Magoon discussing her young adult book “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People” at the 2021 Festival. This post includes prompts for writing and thinking that teens, families and teachers can use to explore the author and the author’s work — recommended for ages 12-17.

