09/15/2021 03:54 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday, September 16, when they co-host the 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations at the Department of State.

The meetings provide an opportunity for the United States and Australia to discuss ways in which our two countries can cooperate on strengthening peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Before the meetings, there will be an AUSMIN principals photo spray at 9 a.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the Department of State. This event will be pooled press coverage only.

