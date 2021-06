(AGENPARL) – SHENZHEN (CHINA), gio 10 giugno 2021 Today, the Second Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest – 2021 Apps Up – got underway in Beijing. Top developers from around the world came together to integrate the open capabilities of HMS Core, deliver new app experiences, and build a fully connected, intelligent world.



