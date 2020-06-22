2020 #SECURITYAWARDS JUDGING PANEL ANNOUNCED

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The Australian Security Industry Awards for Excellence have been an initiative of the Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL) for 25 years.

In 2015, ASIAL partnered with the World Excellence Awards to bring the global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) program to Australia.

In 2019, ASIAL and Outstanding Security Performance Awards (the OSPAs) announced a collaboration with the Australian Security Medals Foundation.

The combination of the three industry awards programs under a single event has brought together a broad cross section of the industry to provide a memorable evening that celebrates excellence and achievement in our industry.

The collaboration means that the Australian Security Industry Awards for Excellence and the OSPAs to be held at Sydney’s Doltone House Hyde Park on 22 October 2020 will also feature the 2020 Australian Security Medals.

Nominations are open now and close on 24 August 2020!

Judging Panel

An independent panel chaired by an ASIAL representative will judge each nomination based on the criteria set out for each award category. Judges, all of whom have experience in security and or business, are required to assess each entry on its merits and act impartially and ethically.

Craig Millar, Group Protective Security at Insurance Australia Group (IAG)

Craig has spent more than 20 years working in senior executive corporate security and risk roles, based in Australia, with local and international responsibilities. Career highlights include senior security management positions with a large global manufacturing organisation, two of the largest global financial institutions and his current role as head of Group Protective Security at Insurance Australia Group (IAG).

Craig joined IAG – Australia and New Zealand’s largest insurance general insurer – in October 2017 to develop and lead the Group Protective Security team. In this role he is responsible for protecting IAG’s people, property and assets across the Group to deliver on IAG’s purpose to “make your world a safer place”. He specialises in delivering uplift programs that embed a positive and proactive security culture to maximise the level of security and staff safety.

Damian McMeekin

Damian McMeekin is an experienced senior international risk and issues management executive, and former Managing Director of CT Intelligence & Insight, the Asia Pacific focussed business intelligence, litigation support and issues resolution company within the Crosby Textor global corporate and political strategic advisory Group. He was also global head of security at ANZ from 2005-2017, after working previously in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade managing issues of national security, political and economic affairs from both international and Australian positions.

John Adams, Editor, Security Electronics and Networks Magazine

SEN’s editor John Adams has been covering the security industry since 1991, first as editor of Security Australia Magazine, then as editor of Security Electronics & Networks Magazine, first published in 1998. SEN is Australia’s only monthly magazine and focuses on new products and electronic security applications. SEN’s intense focus gives John an holistic and historical sense of electronic security technology, as well as considerable exposure to major applications in Australia and overseas.

John Curtis, Director of IPP Consulting Pty Ltd

John is a Director of IPP Consulting Pty Ltd, an independent Risk Management and Technology Consulting firm which provides technology and security consulting services to both Private and Government sectors. John has over 30 years’ experience in the technology and security industry and specialises in providing strategic solutions to meet the challenging issues many organisations face. John has been with IPP Consulting for over 21 years and holds degrees in engineering and management.

Michael Walker, Senior Manager, Security Services, Facilities Management, Reserve Bank of Australia

Michael is a senior manager responsible for physical security and engineering at the Reserve Bank of Australia. He initially worked as an electrical engineer in the steel industry and then commenced with the Reserve Bank designing and managing the upgrade of the Bank’s physical security infrastructure throughout Australia. During his 24 year career with the Bank he has also held management positions in engineering, major projects, procurement, and facilities management.

Michael also holds formal qualifications in security management and electrical engineering and is an active member of several industry forum.

Rachell DeLuca, Security Consultant, Aurecon

Rachell brings over 22 years’ experience across the security industry to her position as judge. Currently working as a security consultant, she leads the Security & Risk function for Aurecon in their Melbourne office.

Her career began in alarm monitoring in 1998, and progressed through control rooms, electronic technical support, and fire life safety support roles, before moving into consulting in 2007.

Rachell has particular expertise in the areas of physical and electronic security design and security risk management. She currently leads the specialist security team at Aurecon in Melbourne and works in a range of sectors, both locally and internationally to provide effective solutions for clients.Rachell is passionate about the industry and firmly believes that the ASIAL Security Industry Awards and OSPAs are a fantastic way to recognise those who display similar passion, integrity and professionalism.

Fonte/Source: https://www.asial.com.au/news/2020-securityawards-judging-panel-announced