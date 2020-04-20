2020 HUSKIES SHOWCASE WINNERS, FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 20 aprile 2020

Students earned awards and recognition for submitting scholarly work for presentation at Huskies Showcase.

Related Links

Although the in-person event was cancelled due to COVID-19 social distancing, students had an option to participate in a virtual Huskies Showcase on D2L Brightspace. Types of projects submitted for the 2020 Huskies Showcase included a thesis, creative work, internship, research project, service learning experience or volunteer experience.

Projects like one looking at social commerce by Herberger Business School Information Assurance students Yasmin Fatima, Deepika K C, Mala Hamala and Anoosha Kathi, which earned honors in this year’s Huskies Showcase for Best Our Husky Compact Reflection on the Think Creatively and Critically dimension.

The team members took their own understanding of the security aspects of a software system to think of ways to make end users aware about possible vulnerabilities social commerce might have.

“Our team comprised of people from four different part of the world,” the team said in their reflection “With two different religious belief. We shared our culture and discussed the practice between each religion in each part of the world we are from. It was a fun conversation and interesting facts to be exposed to. We loved to share the differences.”

The Showcase drew participants from across campus with faculty mentors supporting students in their projects, which were presented virtually on D2L Brightspace where students, faculty and staff members could view the projects to see the community research, creative works and scholarship being done by St. Cloud State students this year across all disciplines at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

In the School of Health and Human Services Jeremy O’Hara worked with faculty mentor Sara DeVos to look at how Peer Wellness Coaching can help students develop a sense of belonging and a focus on their personal and academic goals. The project was named a finalist in the poster presentation.

“This research and Peer Wellness Coaching seek to address a community need in a resourceful manner, one of which is to explore efficient ways to incorporate technology into practice,” O’Hara said in his reflection.

Meanwhile, Casper Groenenboom from the College of Liberal Arts used his training in German to review St. Cloud based German newspaper “Der Nordstern” for articles about St. Cloud State University and translate them into English with his faculty mentor Isolde Mueller. The project challenged Gronenboom through the language skills necessary to do the translations as well as the difficulty of reading the newspaper’s Gothic script and understanding the cultural differences between 19th century writings and 21st century culture.

“In order to overcome the obstacles presented, our group required itself to push beyond our existing knowledge of the German language while strengthening our language weaknesses,” Groenenboom said in his reflection.

In the School of Education, Ellanna Pomplun’s research with faculty mentors Patty Waletzko and Kathryn Mayhew looked into misconceptions surrounding the consumption of alcohol during pregnancy.

“In my research, I will find reliable answers for people wondering about the effects of drinking while pregnant,” Pomplun said in her project proposal.

Huskies Showcase gives the campus community an opportunity to engage with industry employers and regional communities to prepare St. Cloud State graduates for life, work and citizenship in the 21st century.

Driven by the dimensions of Our Husky Compact, Huskies Showcase provides a place to showcase student engagement and achievement; the opportunity to engage with, support and celebrate student success; the opportunity to engage with industry, employers and regional communities; and a venue to showcase distinctive student experiences.

Combining her geography major and political science minor, Jessica Craig, from the School of Public Affairs combined two of her passions for her senior capstone project: “Towards a Less Divided Politics: Solving the problem of electoral map bias through geography.”

Craig found the topic of electoral bias to be a perfect blend of both geography (drawing voter districts/maps) and political science (redistricting policy). “This project really tapped into both of my passions,” Craig said. She worked under the mentorship of professor Gareth John. The project won a reflection award.

“My hope is to show legislators that there is a non-partisan way to redraw voter districts after census results are released.”

In the College of Science and Engineering, Amira Zaher is recognized as a finalist for her work on Type 1 diabetes-induced cellular stress in mouse models. She worked on the project with faculty mentor Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje.

“This project was carried out in an American institution as an international collaboration with the University of Rijeka in Croatia,” Zaher said in her reflection. “Being an international student, working on this project was a great opportunity for me to have a research experience that brings different colors and perspective to the laboratory.”

The nine students recognized as reflection winners in four of the Our Husky Compact dimensions are:



The 23 students recognized as finalists are:

Finalist in Students Project Faculty Mentor Oral Presentation Makenzie Anderson Creation of a Universal Inoculum through the Analysis of Anaerobic Digester Samples Ryan Fink Oral Presentation Alexander Seymour Biofluorescence in Larval and recently Metamorphosed Ambystoma Salamanders Jennifer Lamb Oral Presentation Casper Groenenboom Alles Gute zum 150. Geburtstag. SCSU in St. Cloud’s German newspaper Der Nordstern with sources from 1876-1917 Isolde Mueller Oral Presentation Amira Zaher, Logan Olson and Jace Engelmann Study of the Anti-Diabetic Properties of Sodium Bicarbonate in a Mouse Model of Type 1 Diabetes Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje Oral Presentation Ellen Boisen Toward a Geographic Remodeling of Localized Urban Food Deserts: The Case of St. Cloud Gareth John Oral Presentation Andrea Haataja Performing Culture and Landscape in Lindström Minnesota Gareth John Poster Presentation Noel Jones Biogeographic Patterns of the Three-barbeled Catfishes (Heptapteridae: Rhamdia) Across Central America Matthew Davis Poster Presentation Mackenzie Forseth BLASTing to Delftia Identification Louise Millis

Ryan Fink Poster Presentation Jeremy O’Hara Post-Secondary Belongingness Scores: How Peer Wellness Coaching Impacts the Results Sara DeVos Poster Presentation Tarynn Johnson Ageism in Health Care: 72 is NOT a Diagnosis Phyllis Greenberg Poster Presentation Hannah Judovsky Factors Influencing Communication Quality of Life in Persons with Aphasia: Results & Implications Grama Rangamani Poster Presentation Riti Shrestha and Lucy Rai Thulung Enzyme Activity and Kinetics of Cyclohexadienyl Dehydrogenase Followed by Amino Acid Substitution via Site- Directed Mutagenesis: Replacing Histidine with Proline Nathan Bruender Poster Presentation Lindsey Montag, Nick Delaney and Lauren Julian Histological Study of the Effects of Sodium Bicarbonate on Pancreatic Inflammatory Lesions in NOD Mice Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje Poster Presentation Eleanor Nelson and Aroshi Wijesekara Effects of Sodium Bicarbonate Treatment on Adaptive T Cell Immunity in Type 1 Diabetic NOD Mice Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje Poster Presentation Emma Nelson Effect of Lactobacillus acidophilus on the growth of Escherichia coli Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje Poster Presentation Amira Zaher The Effect of a Type 1 Diabetes-induced Cellular Stress Caused by Type 1 Diabetes on Megakaryocyte Maturation and Platelet Formation in a Chemically Induced Mouse Model of the Disease Marina Cetkovic-Cvrlje Poster Presentation Alex Maile Evolution of Biofluorescence in the Rabbitfishes (Siganidae) Matthew Davis Poster Presentation Lucy Rai Thulung Endocrine disrupting chemicals and their effects on estrogen receptor Satomi Kohno Poster Presentation Naqsh E. Zafar Energy Distribution Diagram for Laser Vaporization of Aluminum Space Debris John Sinko

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/2020-huskies-showcase-winners-finalists-announced/