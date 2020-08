(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 31 agosto 2020

The 2020 EU-Taiwan Relations provides an overview of the bilateral trade and investment as well as collaboration on human rights, climate change, science and technology, education and cultural exchange between the EU and Taiwan in 2019.

