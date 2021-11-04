(AGENPARL) – gio 04 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/04/2021 02:04 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices contain a factual description of the state of government respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in nearly 200 countries and territories. Reinstating the coverage of the above topics, which were previously included in the reports, is one way the United States is supporting the empowerment of women and girls and the advancement of gender equality, including promoting their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Moving forward, the Department of State will continue to include coverage of these issues in the reports.

This initiative aligns with the Administration’s broader commitment to the rights and dignity of women and girls, in all their diversity, as unveiled in the White House’s National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality last month, the first-ever United States government strategy underscoring the importance of gender equality in advancing our collective prosperity and security.

