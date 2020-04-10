The show must go on! In light of the coronavirus pandemic and in respect to public health concerns, the 2020 Beautiful Bulldog Contest at Drake University will move to a first-ever virtual voting format in its 41st year history.

Public voting will take place online in a bracket format and begin today, culminating on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, which is National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day.

Voting is now open at www.drake.edu/beautifulbulldog.

We are also proud to announce Sammons Financial as the sponsor for both the 2020 and 2021 contests.

“The word ‘unprecedented’ may seem to be overused lately, but it certainly sums up what our community is experiencing right now,” said Rob TeKolste of Sammons Financial. “It’s precisely why maintaining community traditions like Drake’s Beautiful Bulldog contest is so important. We are pleased to be a part of the event, and reimagining it through a virtual format.”

Typically, several celebrity judges evaluate the contestants and determine a winner. This year, fans of the contest will get to choose the Most Beautiful Bulldog winner.