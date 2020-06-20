(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, sab 20 giugno 2020

Welcome!

The ASTRID User Days provide a very broad overview of current and future applications in the fields of critical communications, localization, paging, track and trace, alarming, dispatching, video, etc.

Exhibition and product demonstrations

3.800 m² space featuring over 60 suppliers and manufactures from throughout Europe and 1.500 visitors from the public safety field.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/hexagonsafetyinfrastructure/vOyy/~3/dvQYaX_-EVU/2020-astrid-user-days