sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
2020 ASTRID USER DAYS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, sab 20 giugno 2020

Welcome!
The ASTRID User Days provide a very broad overview of current and future applications in the fields of critical communications, localization, paging, track and trace, alarming, dispatching, video, etc.

Exhibition and product demonstrations
3.800 m² space featuring over 60 suppliers and manufactures from throughout Europe and 1.500 visitors from the public safety field. 

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/hexagonsafetyinfrastructure/vOyy/~3/dvQYaX_-EVU/2020-astrid-user-days

