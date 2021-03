(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 marzo 2021 The Archibald Prize is Australia’s premier portraiture prize and most famous exhibition is on now for 6 weeks only at Cairns Art Gallery.

Free entry for all visitors, however bookings recommended via the Gallery website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/2020-archibald-prize-in-cairns