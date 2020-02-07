(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland), ven 07 febbraio 2020 Source: Occupational Safety and Health Administration [U.S. Department of Labor] (OSHA). Published: .

This web page provides information for workers and employers about the evolving coronavirus outbreak first identified in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. It includes links to interim guidance and other resources for preventing exposures to, and infection with, 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov). Guidance information is provided for Hazard Recognition, Standards, Medical Information, Control and Prevention, Background, and Additional Resources.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:20778