domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
2019 NATIONAL PROFILE OF LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 16 agosto 2020 Source: National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). Published: 8/2020.
This 147-page study summarizes the collection of data about local health department infrastructure and practice at the national level. It discusses how crises like the COVID-19 pandemic emphasize the need for timely information and data to support public health practice, especially at the local level, and how the pandemic has impacted local health departments.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23428

