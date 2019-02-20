20 Febbraio 2019
(agenparl) – vilnius (lithuania) mer 20 febbraio 2019

On February 20 the Government approved the proposal of the Ministry of National Defence to establish the post of Defence Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Moldova which will function as a NATO Contact Point Embassy in . At the moment there is no Lithuanian Defence Attaché based in Moldova, our country’s military interest is represented by a Defence Attaché based in Kyiv.

Fonte/Source: http://kam.lt/en/news_1098/current_issues/lithuania_to_carry_out_the_nato_contact_point_embassy_functions_in_moldova_defence_attach_position_created.html

