25 Gennaio 2020
2018 COZZARELLI PRIZE RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED
2018 COZZARELLI PRIZE RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), sab 25 gennaio 2020 The Editorial Board of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has selected six papers published by PNAS in 2018 to receive the Cozzarelli Prize, an award that recognizes outstanding contributions to the scientific disciplines represented by the National Academy of Sciences. Papers were chosen from the more than 3,200 research articles that appeared in the journal last year.

Fonte/Source: http://www.nasonline.org/news-and-multimedia/news/pnas-cozzarelli-2018.html

