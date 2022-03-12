(AGENPARL) – sab 12 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/12/2022 05:57 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The people of Ukraine are inspiring the world as they defend their country from Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of their country. The United States and our Allies and partners stand in solidarity with the people and government of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression.

Exercising the additional authority provided in the extension of the continuing resolution, I have immediately authorized today, pursuant to a delegation by the President, a fourth Presidential Drawdown of up to $200 million for additional military assistance for Ukraine’s defense. This package will include further defensive assistance to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing. This drawdown will bring the total security assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

We salute the armed forces of Ukraine and all Ukrainian citizens who are defending their country with great skill, iron will, and profound courage. America and its Allies support their efforts to defend their country and protect their fellow citizens, and urge Russia to recognize that force will never defeat Ukraine’s spirit. We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs.

We will also continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and to back the people of Ukraine in their fight for their country through security and economic assistance. The international community is united and determined to hold Putin accountable.

