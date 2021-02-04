2 X GP PORTFOLIO FELLOW – CATALYST PROGRAMME (HY0320)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Faculty/Area: Faculty of Health Sciences School/Department: Hull York Medical School Fixed Term – 12 months Post Type: Part Time Closing Date: Thursday 04 March 2021

The Academy of Primary Care at Hull York Medical School seeks to appoint two GP Portfolio Fellows (0.5FTE) to support the delivery of the CATALYST programme.

CATALYST is a research-informed initiative designed to support new to practice GPs across Humber Coast & Vale by addressing the advanced professional development gaps that VTS may have missed. This innovative initiative, funded by NHSE England, is part of the local response to the NHSE New to Practice Programme.

CATALYST will deliver a programme of evidence-informed Continuing Professional Development addressing advanced clinical skills for expert generalist practice, and extended portfolio skills for professional practice. This will be the primary focus of work for the GP Portfolio Fellows. CATALYST also includes an embedded evaluation of the programme, and Portfolio Fellows will contribute to this workstream.

The GP Portfolio Fellows will work alongside two CATALYST research fellows, with the team working under the guidance of Prof Joanne Reeve (Director, Academy of Primary Care) and Dr Dan Roper (Clinical Lead Primary Care HCV).

The posts will be based at the Allam Medical Building, University of Hull, and involve work with partners across HCV. The posts are funded initially for twelve months.

The posts offer an exciting opportunity for practising GPs looking to develop their own career portfolio through extending their skills in education, research and applied scholarship.

For informal discussion about the roles, please contact Prof Joanne Reeve For informal discussion about portfolio roles within the Academy, please contact our existing Academy Portfolio GPs James Bennett (<a and Puja Verma

