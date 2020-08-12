(AGENPARL) – mer 12 agosto 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

View in browser (https://mailchi.mp/stanford/19th-amendment-eating-meat-pac-12-update?e=37d6b811e4)



Wednesday, August 12, 2020

————————————————————

** Celebrating the 19th Amendment (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/08/12/19th-amendment-milestone-not-endpoint-womens-rights-america/)

————————————————————



The upcoming centennial of the 19th Amendment is a milestone in women’s suffrage. In the first of three articles, historian Estelle Freedman discusses how the women’s suffrage and abolitionist movements are closely intertwined. Read more (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/08/12/19th-amendment-milestone-not-endpoint-womens-rights-america/) .

————————————————————

** Health & medicine (http://med.stanford.edu/news.html)

————————————————————

** Swapping out red meat (http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/08/plant-based-meat-versus-animal-meat.html)

————————————————————

Swapping out red meat for plant-based meat alternatives can lower some cardiovascular risk factors, according to a new study.

http://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2020/08/plant-based-meat-versus-animal-meat.html

————————————————————

** athletics (http://gostanford.com)

————————————————————

** Pac-12 postponement (https://gostanford.com/news/2020/8/11/athletics-pac-12-postpones-all-competition-through-2020.aspx)

————————————————————

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted Tuesday to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://gostanford.com/news/2020/8/11/athletics-pac-12-postpones-all-competition-through-2020.aspx

————————————————————

** Other Stanford News (http://news.stanford.edu)

————————————————————

* Further guidance on requirements before coming to work on Stanford campuses (https://healthalerts.stanford.edu/covid-19/2020/08/11/further-guidance-on-requirements-before-coming-to-work-on-stanford-campuses/) (Health Alerts)

* H.R. McMaster hosts Afghan foreign minister in inaugural episode of battlegrounds (https://www.hoover.org/news/h-r-mcmaster-hosts-afghan-foreign-minister-mohammad-haneef-atmar-inaugural-episode) (Hoover Institution)

————————————————————

https://uit.stanford.edu/blog/slack-connect-builds-bridges-between-stanford-and-outside-organizations https://transportation.stanford.edu/commute-consultation?utm_source=Ad&utm_medium=Aug%2012&utm_campaign=SR