(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 19 luglio 2020 The tax accounts show the accumulated tax payments at the end of each month. The payments are divided between the personal and non-personal tax arrangements, as well as between the central government, local authorities, county authorities and the National Insurance Scheme.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/offentlig-sektor/statistikker/skatteregn/maaned