Still from the film “1870–71: Photographs of a Forgotten War”

Copyright: Marcus Winterbauer/Kinescope

“1870–71: Photographs of a Forgotten War”: ARTE Film Premiere and Q&A on 9 August 2020

Kunstbibliothek

The “stars” of the film are a collection of spectacular, previously unpublished photographs of the Franco-Prussian War (1870–71). Following the film premiere at the Delphi Filmpalast, filmmakers Grit Lederer and Paul Mellenthin will speak with Ludger Derenthal from the Kunstbibliothek.

Date: Sunday, 9 August 2020 from 12–1:30 pm

Location: Delphi Filmpalast, Kantstrasse 12A, 10623 Berlin

Following the film: Q&A with Grit Lederer and Paul Mellenthin

Moderation: Ludger Derenthal, Kunstbiblothek, Sammlung Fotografie of the Museum für Fotografie

Admission is free, though registration is required. Please note that there are a number of COVID-19-related safety measures in force in the cinema. You can find these at: yorck.de/corona.

This event is hosted in cooperation with ARTE, the Kunstbibliothek, Sammlung Fotografie – Staatlichen Museen zu Berlin and the Delphi Filmpalast.

About the Film “1870–71: Photographs of a Forgotten War”

A film by Grit Lederer & Paul Mellenthin, ARTE/Radio Bremen 2020, 52 min.

In 1870, the medium of photography was still in its infancy, making these images some of the first war photographs ever taken. The rediscovery of these images offers a unique insight into the historical event of the Franco-Prussian War, which broke out 150 years ago. Art historian and theorist Paul Mellenthin dedicated years of research to a worldwide search for these images. Both deeply beautiful and gruesome, they pose topical and fundamental questions about the representation of war.

Broadcast on ARTE: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 at 10:50 pm.

Fonte/Source: https://www.smb.museum/en/whats-new/detail/?tx_smb_pi1%5BnewUid%5D=1877&cHash=0dceaf61f48925898d2492f4ef086853