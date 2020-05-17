17/06/2020: LIFE AND NON-LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES, ACCOUNTS, 2019

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 17 maggio 2020
404047
/en/bank-og-finansmarked/statistikker/forsikring/kvartal
404047
statistikk
2020-02-18T08:00:00.000Z
Banking and financial markets
en
forsikring, Life and non-life insurance companies, accounts, profit and loss account, shares, bonds, commercial papers, primary capital certificates, financial instruments, liabilities,
equity, lending, borrowers, issuersFinancial institutions and other financial corporations, Banking and financial markets
true
Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/bank-og-finansmarked/statistikker/forsikring/aar