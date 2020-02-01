1 Febbraio 2020
16TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GASTROENTEROLOGY AND HEPATOLOGY
16TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON GASTROENTEROLOGY AND HEPATOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), sab 01 febbraio 2020 Euro Gastro 2020 could be a stage that licenses the devoted and committed gastro experts to investigate their information, their involvement, and their accomplishments in a progressed way. It is to examine modern and inventive Innovations that the gastro field has seen amid later a long time, which can drive the gastro community one standing up. Recent Patterns and innovations in gastro are developing so hurried these days, allowing Researchers, the capabilities that they had never thought…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/07/16th-international-conference-on-gastroenterology-and-hepatology/

