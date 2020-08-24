(AGENPARL) – lun 24 agosto 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************
** ** * * *** United States ***
**** ** ****** * Energy Information Administration *
** ** ** ** *************************************
****** ****** ** ** *************************************
Weekly Retail Gasoline Prices, Regular Grade, by Week and PADD
(Self Service Prices per Gallon, Including Taxes)
Date 8/10/2020 8/17/2020 8/24/2020
U.S. 2.166 2.166 2.182
PADD 1 – East Coast 2.093 2.086 2.096
PADD 1a – New England 2.115 2.115 2.121
PADD 1b – Central Atlantic 2.239 2.233 2.235
PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic 1.996 1.988 2.003
PADD 2 – Midwest 2.059 2.051 2.073
PADD 3 – Gulf Coast 1.813 1.850 1.866
PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain 2.368 2.344 2.350
PADD 5 – West Coast 2.825 2.832 2.855
PADD 5b – West Coast less CA 2.552 2.556 2.574
California 3.054 3.067 3.092
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/?src=email