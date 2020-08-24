martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Breaking News

TAGLIO PARLAMENTARI, ZINGARETTI: DECISIONE DOPO LA DIREZIONE NAZIONALE

EU INVESTMENT FORUM

UK GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS THE INCOME OF OVER 510,000 PEOPLE ACROSS WALES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

FRAUDULENT CALLS FROM GLD’S NUMBER

FILIPPINE: CONDANNA DELLA CHIESA PER GLI ATTENTATI DI JOLO

CENTRO ASTALLI, I MIGRANTI SCARTATI E DIMENTICATI PERCHé NON SONO CONSUMATORI

MUSUMECI: MICELI (PD), SUA ORDINANZA GRATUITA, UTILE SOLO A CREARE ALLARMISMO

ELEZIONI SARDEGNA: FRAILIS-MANCA-MURA (PD), DORIA SCONCERTANTE, PER LUI IL COVID NON UCCIDE…

Agenparl
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 24 agosto 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************
** ** * * *** United States ***
**** ** ****** * Energy Information Administration *
** ** ** ** *************************************
****** ****** ** ** *************************************
Weekly Retail Gasoline Prices, Regular Grade, by Week and PADD
(Self Service Prices per Gallon, Including Taxes)
Date 8/10/2020 8/17/2020 8/24/2020
U.S. 2.166 2.166 2.182
PADD 1 – East Coast 2.093 2.086 2.096
PADD 1a – New England 2.115 2.115 2.121
PADD 1b – Central Atlantic 2.239 2.233 2.235
PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic 1.996 1.988 2.003
PADD 2 – Midwest 2.059 2.051 2.073
PADD 3 – Gulf Coast 1.813 1.850 1.866
PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain 2.368 2.344 2.350
PADD 5 – West Coast 2.825 2.832 2.855
PADD 5b – West Coast less CA 2.552 2.556 2.574
California 3.054 3.067 3.092
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/?src=email

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More