lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
On-Highway Diesel Prices, by Week and PADD
(Self Service Cash Price in Dollars per Gallon, Including Taxes)
Date 8/10/2020 8/17/2020 8/24/2020
U.S. 2.428 2.427 2.426
PADD 1 – East Coast 2.514 2.508 2.506
PADD 1a – New England 2.633 2.627 2.620
PADD 1b – Central Atlantic 2.692 2.684 2.683
PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic 2.370 2.365 2.363
PADD 2 – Midwest 2.305 2.308 2.308
PADD 3 – Gulf Coast 2.183 2.177 2.174
PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain 2.369 2.365 2.369
PADD 5 – West Coast 2.955 2.958 2.960
PADD 5b – West Coast less CA 2.588 2.586 2.590
California 3.256 3.264 3.265
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/?src=email

