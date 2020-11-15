domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
16/12/2020: MARITIME TRANSPORT, Q3 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 15 novembre 2020 This statistic shows the extent and development of freight and passenger transport at sea. For maritime freight transport, the statistic encompasses both domestic and international transportation of goods. Regarding the transportation of passengers, the statistic describes ferry traffic between Norway and neighboring countries as well passengers traveling on Hurtigruten’s costal liners.    

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/transport-og-reiseliv/statistikker/havn/kvartal

