(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 15 novembre 2020 The purpose of the statistics is to visualize economic activity on the Norwegian continental shelf, as well as extraction related support activities and services on land. The statistics provide figures such as the total value of production, value added, intermediate consumption and labor costs, and it provides important data source for the national accounts.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/energi-og-industri/statistikker/oljev/aar