16/11/2020 PACE PRESIDENT’S WORKING VISIT TO MOSCOW POSTPONED

(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, lun 16 novembre 2020

As announced, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rik Daems is in Moscow for a working visit.

The President has been informed that he has been in contact with a Russian counterpart who may have tested positive with COVID-19.

In line with the Council of Europe sanitary protocols and following discussions with the authorities of the Russian Federation, the scheduled meetings have been postponed to a later date.

After consultations with his Russian counterparts, the President decided to return in December and has proposed that the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee come at the same time to carry out their monitoring mission in the Russian Federation.

