lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

16/11/2020 PACE PRESIDENT’S WORKING VISIT TO MOSCOW POSTPONED

SULTANATE’S INFLATION FALLS 1.51% IN OCTOBER 2020

USA, BIDEN « SE SARò ELETTO PRESIDENTE, VEDRAI LA COSA PIù IMPORTANTE…

USA, RAFFENSPERGER: «SIA CHIARO, COLORO CHE VENGONO IN GEORGIA CON L’INTENZIONE DI…

MULTILATERALISM AND EUROPEAN STRATEGIC AUTONOMY IN A (POST)-COVID WORLD  

USA,  SIDNEY POWELL ESPONE I RISULTATI DEL TRUMP TEAM. PROVE SERIE PER…

WE SUPPORT THE PATH TO THE RULE OF LAW AND INTEGRATION IN…

USA, STACEY ABRAMS: «PIù DI 600.000» GEORGIANI HANNO GIà RICHIESTO SCHEDE PER…

STATI UNITI, COLLETTA PER LA CAMPAGNA CATTOLICA PER LO SVILUPPO UMANO

COMECE APPELLO ALL’UE: GARANTIRE UNA REGIONE ARTICA SOSTENIBILE E PACIFICA

Agenparl

16/11/2020 PACE PRESIDENT’S WORKING VISIT TO MOSCOW POSTPONED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, lun 16 novembre 2020

16/11/2020

President

As announced, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Rik Daems is in Moscow for a working visit.

The President has been informed that he has been in contact with a Russian counterpart who may have tested positive with COVID-19.

In line with the Council of Europe sanitary protocols and following discussions with the authorities of the Russian Federation, the scheduled meetings have been postponed to a later date.

After consultations with his Russian counterparts, the President decided to return in December and has proposed that the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee come at the same time to carry out their monitoring mission in the Russian Federation.

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=8096&lang=2

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE: TWO NEW MEGALABS TO OPEN IN 2021 TO TRANSFORM THE UK’S DIAGNOSTIC FACILITIES

Redazione

SIAMO TUTTE FARFALLE

Redazione

16/11/2020 PACE PRESIDENT’S WORKING VISIT TO MOSCOW POSTPONED

Redazione

RETIREMENT AND OTHER PENSIONS IN 2019

Redazione

OCCUPANCY OF TOURIST ACCOMMODATION ESTABLISH MENTS IN POLAND IN JUNE AND JULY 2020

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS IN 2015–2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More