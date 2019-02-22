(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), ven 22 febbraio 2019

BORONGAN CITY, Feb. 21 (PIA) — The 15th Bulig Kablas (Helping the Needy) Medical Mission (BKMM) helped anew more than a thousand Estehanons with needed medical interventions from Jan. 28 to Feb.7 at the Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital (ESPH) this city.

For this year, the medical team from Joliet, Illinois, USA, composed of 52 Eye/Ear/Nose/Throat (EENT) specialists, Obstetrician Gynecologists (OB-GYNE), general surgeons, neurologists, internal medicine and anesthesiologist, and pediatricians flew in to E. Samar to provide medical-dental services.

Another team from the ESPH and chiefs of hospitals from the five Inter Local Health Zones (ILHZ) augmented the American team.

Surgical patients get ready for surgeries at the Bulig Kablas (trans: Helping the Needy) Medical Mission as they continue to offer Eastern Samarenos medical intervention for 15 years. (SDC/PIA 8-E. Samar)

Dr. Galo P. Alvor, ESPH chief, said some 1,000 outpatients availed of the free consultation and 700 outpatients availed of the dental services with free medication and medicines.

He added that some 141 patients availed of the major operations services on gallstones, goiter, hernia, ovarian cysts, while 89 patients underwent minor operations on cataract, lumps and bumps, cliff lip repair and palate, nasal polyps, and closure colostomy. The surgical patients stayed at the hospital for post-operative care.

“This medical mission will continue in the years to come,” Alvor said, adding that Eastern Samarenos need more medical assistance.

One of American volunteers Dr. Michael Hoffman said he was impressed and amazed at the dramatic transformation of the hospital.

He added that with his nine years involvement in the mission, he has observed the improved hospital operation system and appreciates that it is more responsive to patients.

Another plus of the medical mission is the construction of three duplex homes located in Barangay Sohotan, for poor Boronganons constructed in the outskirts of Borongan City, funded by the mission and supervised by the Oikos Sisters. The Oikos Sisters are a small religious missionary community in the Diocese of Borongan.

The Provincial Government of Eastern Samar through Governor Marcelo Ferdinand A. Picardal allocated P1.1 million for the said activity.

The BKMM is a tripartite initiative of the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, USA, the Diocese of Borongan, and the Provincial Government of Eastern Samar. (NBQ/SDC/PIA-E. Samar)

