15 MEN ARRESTED FOLLOWING TWO WEEK OPERATION IN BRADFORD TO TACKLE ONLINE CHILD EXPLOITATION

Thursday 24 September, 2020

A specialist team in Bradford have arrested 15 men on suspicion of online child exploitation following a two-week operation.

Detectives from the Policing Online Investigations Team (POLIT) conducted a series of arrests at 13 addresses across the District.

The POLIT team was supported throughout the past couple of weeks by a number of teams across the Bradford District including CID, patrol and NPT as well as the West Yorkshire Police Digital Forensic Unit.

15 men, aged between 22 and 65 were arrested and 60 computers and mobile phones were seized by officers.

All 15 men have been released under investigation whilst enquiries into their offending continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford’s Safeguarding Unit, said: “This operation shows our ongoing commitment to tackle child sexual exploitation across the Bradford District. “Tackling child abuse and protecting the vulnerable is not something that any one agency can do in isolation, which is why we work closely with partner organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer and feel safer. “The Policing Online Investigations Team in Bradford is dedicated to tackling this area of criminality in the district and will continue to work with partners and the public to identify and arrest suspects “We urge parents and carers, particularly in the current climate where children are spending more time at home, to regularly monitor their children’s mobiles and laptops and report any concerns to the police or partner agencies, so these can be investigated fully. “We would also warn anyone attempting to contact children online that they cannot hide behind their mobile phone or internet use and that we will take action to make sure children can use the internet more safely.”

For more information and advice on CSE, please visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/child-protection/child-sexual-exploitation/child-sexual-exploitation

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/15-men-arrested-following-two-week-operation-bradford-tackle-online-child-exploitation