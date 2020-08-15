15/09/2020: ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURY, AUGUST 2020

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, sab 15 agosto 2020
398161
/en/transport-og-reiseliv/statistikker/vtu/maaned
398161
statistikk
2020-07-09T08:00:00.000Z
Transport and tourism
en
vtu, Road traffic accidents involving personal injury, road traffic accidents, killed, injured, fatalities, types of accident head-on collisions, driving off the road, rear end
collisions, accidents involving lorries, types of road user (for example car drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, types of vehicle,
passenger cars, buses, motor cycles, tyre typesLand transport , Transport and tourism
true
Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/transport-og-reiseliv/statistikker/vtu/maaned