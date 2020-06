(AGENPARL) – NORGE, dom 14 giugno 2020 The external trade statistics comprise the development in Norway’s trade with other countries in terms of value and volume figures. Aggregated as well as detailed imports and exports figures between Norway and partner countries, trade regions and continents are provided.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/utenriksokonomi/statistikker/muh/maaned