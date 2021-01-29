(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

14th BSM conducted by Spices Board in FY 2020-21, covering Chili and Turmeric





Posted On:

29 JAN 2021 5:46PM by PIB Delhi

India is the world’s largest exporter of chili and turmeric, the exports of which have recorded a steady progress, over the years. During 2019-20, India exported 4,84,000 tonnes of chili and chili products valued at Rs.6211.70 crores which contributed to more than 40 per cent in volume and 29 per cent in value of India’s total spice exports. Turmeric held a share of 11 per cent in volume and 6 per cent in value of the export basket, with an export of 1,36,000 tonnes valued at Rs.1216.40 crores.

During the pandemic situation, the export of turmeric from India, a spice with immunity boosting properties, has recorded an impressive growth of 42 per cent in terms of volume during the first half of 2020-21.

Spices Board conducted the Virtual Buyer Seller Meet(BSM) for Chili and Turmeric, with focus on Andhra Pradesh, which saw participation from 245 stakeholders. This was the 14th BSM conducted by the Board in FY 2020-21.

Highlighting the success of the BSMs in terms of better price discoveries by the remote areas and giving accessibility to farmers and farmer producer groups, Shri D Sathiyan, Chairman and Secretary, Spices Board stated that spices items in 225 categories were exported to 185 countries in the last year. He stressed on demand for value addition of spices and stated that the Spices Parks are available for entrepreneurs for availing processing and warehousing facilities.

Shri GVL Narsimha Rao, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha and Member, Spices Board inaugurated the BSM and stated that the export quantity of chili has almost doubled in the last decade. He opined that integration between all segments of value chain will help to derive better value in export. He highlighted the need for more value addition in spices and urged the exporters to come up with ideas for enhancing export of value addition in chili and ways of investment in spice processing.

Spices Board and state Agri/Horti Departments have been putting in increasing efforts through various schemes and programmes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region which is a production hub of spices like chili, turmeric and pepper.

****

YB/SS

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 114

Read this release in: Hindi

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1693304