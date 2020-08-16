1,482 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 3,124 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,482 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Thursday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 294,519 cases, including 30,823 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,805 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 3,124 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 260,393 cases, all praise is due to Allah. Also, 34 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total number to 3,303 deaths, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-13-006.aspx