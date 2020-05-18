$14 MILLION FUNDING BOOST FOR COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES IN NORTH QUEENSLAND

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 18 maggio 2020

North Queenslanders are set to benefit from a $14 million cash injection for community legal services over the next five years.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the funding would ensure the ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services, delivered in the community to North Queenslanders.

“Queensland’s community legal sector delivers vital services to thousands of Queenslanders,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“Our community legal centres provide advice and assistance to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

“This package is worth $14 million over five years and it will give our community legal centres in North Queensland the certainty they need to continue their great work.”

The North Queensland organisations being funded are:

North Queensland Women’s Legal Service ($6.95 million)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Legal Service ($3.4 million)

Townsville Community Legal ($2.8 million)

$858,695 has also been allocated to allow Townsville Community Legal to continue providing coronial assistance services, as part of a subcontracting arrangement with Caxton Legal Centre.

Mrs D’Ath said the Palaszczuk Government worked closely with the sector’s peak body, Community Legal Centres Queensland, on the Statewide funding package worth $119 million over five years.

The State-Commonwealth funding is being delivered through the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25.

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said community legal services were important for the city.

“This funding will allow them to continue their vital work for people in Townsville,” he said.

“Having access to legal advice is something everyone deserves and this funding will allow these organisations to continue helping people in Townsville.”

