(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, lun 14 giugno 2021 PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs for Serbia Ian Liddell-Grainger (United Kingdom, EC/DA) and Piero Fassino (Italy, SOC) have welcomed the decision of the Serbian parliament, at the initiative of the Serbian government, to amend the constitution with a view to de-politicising the judiciary.

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=8347&lang=2