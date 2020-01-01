mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
Breaking News

FISCAL POLICY PROVIDES LIFELINES TO PEOPLE, ECONOMIES

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1766 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2434 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

UN ANNO DOPO L’INCENDIO A NOTRE-DAME. I VESCOVI: PERSISTE SENSO DI UNITà

FINLAND SUBMITTED A LONG-TERM EMISSIONS REDUCTION STRATEGY TO THE COMMISSION

FINLAND INCREASES HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ESCALATES

VESCOVI: NO ALLE DEPORTAZIONI TRA MESSICO, HONDURAS E GUATEMALA

Agenparl

14/04/2020 COVID-19: REFUGEES ARE IN A VICIOUS CIRCLE THAT MAKE THEM PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, mar 14 aprile 2020

  • 14/04/2020
  • Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons

<!–

–>

“The special session of the UN Security Council on 9 April rightfully emphasised the severe repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic on civilian populations in conflict zones. Internally displaced persons and refugees are in a vicious circle of being forced to leave their homes and take shelter in camps which are often poor and vercrowded, both of which are factors that make them particularly vulnerable to the pandemic,” Fabien Gouttefarde (France, ALDE), rapporteur on the protection of victims of forced displacement under international law, said.

“In addition, international humanitarian assistance by the United Nations and NGOs is frequently interrupted worldwide due to closed borders under anti-pandemic measures. Even media reports about human rights violations in conflict zones are hindered. In these extreme circumstances, it is vital to recognise the fundamental rights of forcibly displaced persons and to immediately stop any action which causes more displacement of persons or a continuation of their forced displacement.”

“As the UN Secretary General stated clearly, war lords, mercenaries and terrorists are trying to take advantage of the fact that states are paralysed by the pandemic. Therefore, it is important to strongly recall that international law cannot be compromised by a pandemic and those who seek to benefit from it. As national parliamentarians, we must do all we can to hold those legally and politically responsible who forcibly displace persons – in Europe and abroad.”


<!–More –>

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=7852&lang=2

Post collegati

OUTSTANDING REVIEWERS FOR POLYMER CHEMISTRY IN 2019

Redazione

FISCAL POLICY PROVIDES LIFELINES TO PEOPLE, ECONOMIES

Redazione

FACILE ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF SILVER NANOPARTICLES ENCAPSULATED IN NATURAL POLYMERIC URUSHIOL FOR MARINE ANTIFOULING

Redazione

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1766 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

Redazione

COVID-19 | LANCEMENT DU DISPOSITIF DE RéASSURANCE PUBLIQUE DES RISQUES D’ASSURANCE-CRéDIT

Redazione

EFFICIENT ALKANE HYDROXYLATION CATALYSIS OF NICKEL(II) COMPLEXES WITH OXAZOLINE DONOR CONTAINING TRIPODAL TETRADENTATE LIGANDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More