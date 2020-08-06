giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
1,389 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 1,626 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 06 agosto 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,389 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Monday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 282,824 cases, including 34,490 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,991 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 1,626 cases have been recovered; bringing the total number to 245,314 recoveries, all praise is due to Allah.

In addition, 36 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 3,020. Moreover, 52,099 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area. 

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-05-001.aspx

