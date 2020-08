(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 07 agosto 2020

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 13 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

